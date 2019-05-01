Pirates 6, Rangers 4, 11 innings,

Pittsburgh Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Frzer 2b 6 2 2 1 Choo lf 5 0 2 0 S.Marte cf 6 1 1 2 Da.Sntn ph 1 0 0 0 G.Plnco rf 5 0 1 0 Odor 2b 5 1 0 0 Bell 1b 5 0 2 2 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Me.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 0 Mazara rf 5 0 0 0 Shuck pr-dh 2 0 0 0 Pence dh 3 1 0 0 Moran 3b 5 0 2 0 Gallo cf 2 1 1 2 Crvelli c 0 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 5 0 1 2 El.Diaz pr-c 4 0 1 0 Frsythe 1b 5 0 2 0 B.Rynld lf 5 2 2 1 Knr-Flf c 4 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 5 1 2 0 Totals 47 6 14 6 Totals 39 4 7 4

Pittsburgh 000 000 003 03—6 Texas 000 200 010 01—4

E_Choo (3). DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 11, Texas 9. 2B_Bell (8), El.Diaz (1), B.Reynolds (5). HR_S.Marte (3), B.Reynolds (1), Gallo (10). SB_Odor (2), Andrus (6). CS_Odor (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Lyles 4 3 2 2 4 5 Brault 2 1 0 0 0 3 Feliz 1 2-3 0 1 0 2 3 Liriano 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Kela 1 1 0 0 0 0 Crick W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Vazquez S,7-7 1 2 1 1 0 1 Texas Sampson 5 2-3 5 0 0 0 5 Martin H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Kelley H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1 Martin H,5 1 1 0 0 1 2 Leclerc BS,2 1 4 3 3 0 2 Chavez L,0-1 1 2-3 2 3 2 1 1 Jurado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Sampson (Cervelli).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_4:14. A_18,641 (49,115).

