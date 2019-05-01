Listen Live Sports

...

Pirates 7, Rangers 5

May 1, 2019 5:34 pm
 
< a min read
Pittsburgh Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Frzer 2b 5 0 0 0 Choo dh 4 1 1 2
S.Marte cf 5 2 2 1 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
G.Plnco dh 4 1 1 1 Pence ph 1 0 0 0
Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0
Me.Cbrr rf 3 1 2 1 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0
Shuck pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Gallo lf 4 1 1 1
Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 1 1 0
B.Rynld lf 3 0 1 3 Da.Sntn 1b 3 1 2 2
El.Diaz c 3 1 1 1 Mathis c 3 0 0 0
C.Tcker ss 3 0 0 0 Frsythe ph 1 0 0 0
DShelds cf 4 1 2 0
Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 35 5 7 5
Pittsburgh 000 400 210—7
Texas 010 001 300—5

E_El.Diaz (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Texas 6. 2B_S.Marte (5), G.Polanco (2), Bell (9), B.Reynolds (6), A.Cabrera (3), Da.Santana (5), DeShields (4). HR_Choo (4), Gallo (11), Da.Santana (3). SB_S.Marte (4). S_C.Tucker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Taillon W,2-3 6 1-3 5 4 3 2 5
Rodriguez 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez S,8-8 1 1 0 0 1 2
Texas
Miller L,1-2 3 1-3 4 4 4 2 3
Jurado 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Huang 1 1 0 0 0 0
Dowdy 1 1-3 3 3 3 3 1
Martin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Taillon, Miller.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:10. A_23,562 (49,115).

