Pirates 7, Rangers 5

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Marte cf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .213 Polanco dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .267 Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .284 M.Cabrera rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .341 1-Shuck pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .196 Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Reynolds lf 3 0 1 3 1 0 .414 Diaz c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .158 Tucker ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Totals 34 7 8 7 5 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 1 1 2 1 2 .330 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .136 b-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .348 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Gallo lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .264 A.Cabrera 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238 Santana 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .355 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .160 a-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 DeShields cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .208 Totals 35 5 7 5 3 8

Pittsburgh 000 400 210—7 8 1 Texas 010 001 300—5 7 0

a-flied out for Mathis in the 9th. b-struck out for Odor in the 9th.

1-ran for M.Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Diaz (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Texas 6. 2B_Marte (5), Polanco (2), Bell (9), Reynolds (6), A.Cabrera (3), Santana (5), DeShields (4). HR_Gallo (11), off Taillon; Santana (3), off Taillon; Choo (4), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Marte (12), Polanco (1), M.Cabrera (8), Reynolds 3 (4), Diaz (2), Choo 2 (13), Gallo (26), Santana 2 (11). SB_Marte (4). S_Tucker.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Frazier 2, Bell, Reynolds, Tucker); Texas 4 (Mazara, Mathis, Pence 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 15; Texas 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Moran, Frazier.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, W, 2-3 6 1-3 5 4 3 2 5 94 4.10 Rodriguez 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.85 Crick 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.50 Vazquez, S, 8-8 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 0.66 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miller, L, 1-2 3 1-3 4 4 4 2 3 62 7.99 Jurado 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 0.00 Huang 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.70 Dowdy 1 1-3 3 3 3 3 1 46 6.60 Martin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 4.32

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-1, Jurado 1-0, Martin 2-0. WP_Taillon, Miller.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:10. A_23,562 (49,115).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.