Pirates 7, Rangers 5

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Marte cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Polanco dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|M.Cabrera rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.341
|1-Shuck pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.414
|Diaz c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.158
|Tucker ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|5
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.330
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|b-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.348
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|A.Cabrera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.355
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|a-Forsythe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|3
|8
|Pittsburgh
|000
|400
|210—7
|8
|1
|Texas
|010
|001
|300—5
|7
|0
a-flied out for Mathis in the 9th. b-struck out for Odor in the 9th.
1-ran for M.Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Diaz (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Texas 6. 2B_Marte (5), Polanco (2), Bell (9), Reynolds (6), A.Cabrera (3), Santana (5), DeShields (4). HR_Gallo (11), off Taillon; Santana (3), off Taillon; Choo (4), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Marte (12), Polanco (1), M.Cabrera (8), Reynolds 3 (4), Diaz (2), Choo 2 (13), Gallo (26), Santana 2 (11). SB_Marte (4). S_Tucker.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Frazier 2, Bell, Reynolds, Tucker); Texas 4 (Mazara, Mathis, Pence 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 15; Texas 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Moran, Frazier.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 2-3
|6
|1-3
|5
|4
|3
|2
|5
|94
|4.10
|Rodriguez
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.85
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.50
|Vazquez, S, 8-8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|0.66
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, L, 1-2
|3
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|62
|7.99
|Jurado
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.00
|Huang
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.70
|Dowdy
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|46
|6.60
|Martin
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.32
Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-1, Jurado 1-0, Martin 2-0. WP_Taillon, Miller.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:10. A_23,562 (49,115).
