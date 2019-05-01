Listen Live Sports

Pirates 7, Rangers 5

May 1, 2019 5:34 pm
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Marte cf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .213
Polanco dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .267
Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .284
M.Cabrera rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .341
1-Shuck pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .196
Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Reynolds lf 3 0 1 3 1 0 .414
Diaz c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .158
Tucker ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Totals 34 7 8 7 5 7
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 1 1 2 1 2 .330
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .136
b-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .348
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Gallo lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .264
A.Cabrera 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238
Santana 1b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .355
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .160
a-Forsythe ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
DeShields cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .208
Totals 35 5 7 5 3 8
Pittsburgh 000 400 210—7 8 1
Texas 010 001 300—5 7 0

a-flied out for Mathis in the 9th. b-struck out for Odor in the 9th.

1-ran for M.Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Diaz (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Texas 6. 2B_Marte (5), Polanco (2), Bell (9), Reynolds (6), A.Cabrera (3), Santana (5), DeShields (4). HR_Gallo (11), off Taillon; Santana (3), off Taillon; Choo (4), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Marte (12), Polanco (1), M.Cabrera (8), Reynolds 3 (4), Diaz (2), Choo 2 (13), Gallo (26), Santana 2 (11). SB_Marte (4). S_Tucker.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Frazier 2, Bell, Reynolds, Tucker); Texas 4 (Mazara, Mathis, Pence 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 15; Texas 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Moran, Frazier.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, W, 2-3 6 1-3 5 4 3 2 5 94 4.10
Rodriguez 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 17 4.85
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.50
Vazquez, S, 8-8 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 0.66
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miller, L, 1-2 3 1-3 4 4 4 2 3 62 7.99
Jurado 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 0.00
Huang 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 2.70
Dowdy 1 1-3 3 3 3 3 1 46 6.60
Martin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 4.32

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-1, Jurado 1-0, Martin 2-0. WP_Taillon, Miller.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:10. A_23,562 (49,115).

