Pirates 8, Reds 5

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.313
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.253
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.337
|Vazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cabrera rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Osuna 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Diaz c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Newman ss-3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.338
|Kingham p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Polanco ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Tucker ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|8
|4
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.266
|Votto 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Dietrich 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|d-Casali ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Puig rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Castillo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.087
|Peraza 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.201
|Totals
|34
|5
|12
|5
|5
|9
|Pittsburgh
|000
|102
|140—8
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|030
|101—5
|12
|1
a-singled for Rodriguez in the 6th. b-flied out for Bowman in the 7th. c-struck out for Peralta in the 9th. d-out on sacrifice fly for Winker in the 9th.
E_Votto (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Tucker (4), Senzel (3), Votto (9), Suarez (12), Winker (7). 3B_Reynolds (1). HR_Bell (17), off Garrett; Marte (6), off Hernandez. RBIs_Reynolds 2 (16), Marte 2 (21), Bell (48), Diaz (6), Newman (7), Polanco (15), Senzel (9), Votto (10), Suarez 2 (39), Casali (12). SF_Diaz, Suarez, Casali. S_Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds, Marte, Cabrera, Kingham); Cincinnati 4 (Senzel 2, Dietrich, VanMeter). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 12; Cincinnati 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Reynolds. GIDP_Reynolds, Newman, Iglesias.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Frazier, Bell); Cincinnati 2 (Castillo, Iglesias, Votto), (Dietrich, Iglesias, Votto).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kingham
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|86
|8.28
|Rodriguez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.40
|Liriano
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|30
|1.09
|Crick, W, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|2.04
|Vazquez, S, 14-14
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|1.57
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|4
|4
|101
|2.45
|Garrett
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|31
|1.96
|Bowman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Hernandez, L, 1-3
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|19
|5.04
|Peralta
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.87
Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0, Crick 3-1, Vazquez 3-0, Garrett 2-1, Bowman 1-0. HBP_Castillo (Cabrera), Hernandez (Frazier).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:51. A_20,569 (42,319).
