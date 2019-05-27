Pirates 8, Reds 5

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .255 Reynolds lf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .313 Marte cf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .253 Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .337 Vazquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cabrera rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .336 Moran 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Osuna 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Diaz c 3 1 0 1 1 1 .240 Newman ss-3b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .338 Kingham p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Polanco ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .270 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Tucker ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .167 Totals 37 8 12 8 4 9

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .266 Votto 1b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .242 Suarez 3b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .284 Dietrich 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Winker lf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .238 d-Casali ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .278 Puig rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Iglesias ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .308 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .197 Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .087 Peraza 2b 0 1 0 0 2 0 .201 Totals 34 5 12 5 5 9

Pittsburgh 000 102 140—8 12 0 Cincinnati 000 030 101—5 12 1

a-singled for Rodriguez in the 6th. b-flied out for Bowman in the 7th. c-struck out for Peralta in the 9th. d-out on sacrifice fly for Winker in the 9th.

E_Votto (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Tucker (4), Senzel (3), Votto (9), Suarez (12), Winker (7). 3B_Reynolds (1). HR_Bell (17), off Garrett; Marte (6), off Hernandez. RBIs_Reynolds 2 (16), Marte 2 (21), Bell (48), Diaz (6), Newman (7), Polanco (15), Senzel (9), Votto (10), Suarez 2 (39), Casali (12). SF_Diaz, Suarez, Casali. S_Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds, Marte, Cabrera, Kingham); Cincinnati 4 (Senzel 2, Dietrich, VanMeter). RISP_Pittsburgh 5 for 12; Cincinnati 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Reynolds. GIDP_Reynolds, Newman, Iglesias.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Frazier, Bell); Cincinnati 2 (Castillo, Iglesias, Votto), (Dietrich, Iglesias, Votto).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kingham 4 2-3 7 3 3 1 5 86 8.28 Rodriguez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.40 Liriano 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 30 1.09 Crick, W, 2-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 26 2.04 Vazquez, S, 14-14 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 23 1.57 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 5 1-3 6 3 2 4 4 101 2.45 Garrett 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 3 31 1.96 Bowman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 Hernandez, L, 1-3 1-3 3 4 4 0 0 19 5.04 Peralta 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.87

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 1-0, Crick 3-1, Vazquez 3-0, Garrett 2-1, Bowman 1-0. HBP_Castillo (Cabrera), Hernandez (Frazier).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:51. A_20,569 (42,319).

