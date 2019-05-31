Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 9, Brewers 4

May 31, 2019 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Milwaukee Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 4 0 0 0 Newman ss 5 1 2 2
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 G.Plnco rf 5 1 1 0
Yelich rf 4 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 5 3 3 1
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 Bell 1b 5 0 2 1
Mstakas 3b 4 1 1 0 B.Rynld lf 4 2 2 0
Grandal c 3 1 0 0 Moran 3b 4 1 2 2
Hiura 2b 4 1 3 3 Stllngs c 5 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 1 A.Frzer 2b 2 1 1 1
Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 Archer p 3 0 0 1
Chacin p 1 0 0 0 Liriano p 0 0 0 0
F.Prlta p 1 0 0 0 F.Vazqz p 0 0 0 0
Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 38 9 13 8
Milwaukee 001 300 000—4
Pittsburgh 106 002 00x—9

E_Braun (2), Hiura 2 (4). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Moustakas (14). HR_Hiura (4), Aguilar (4). SB_S.Marte (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Chacin 2 2-3 6 7 7 4 2
Peralta 3 1-3 6 2 1 1 3
Claudio 2 1 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Archer 7 5 4 4 2 7
Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 0
Vazquez 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:54. A_28,465 (38,362).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.