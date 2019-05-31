Pirates 9, Brewers 4

|Milwaukee
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Newman ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Plnco rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Yelich rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Rynld lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Stllngs c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|A.Frzer 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Archer p
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Chacin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Prlta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Vazqz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|8
|Milwaukee
|001
|300
|000—4
|Pittsburgh
|106
|002
|00x—9
E_Braun (2), Hiura 2 (4). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Moustakas (14). HR_Hiura (4), Aguilar (4). SB_S.Marte (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Chacin
|2
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|4
|2
|Peralta
|3
|1-3
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Claudio
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Archer
|7
|5
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Liriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:54. A_28,465 (38,362).
