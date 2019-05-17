Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pirates place Williams on IL, promote Holmes from Triple-A

May 17, 2019 11:20 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right-hander Trevor Williams on the 10-day injured list with a strain in his right side.

Williams, who played at San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo High, came out of Thursday night’s game after just 3 2/3 innings.

To take his roster spot, right-hander Clay Holmes was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday. It’s Holmes’ second stint with the Pirates this season.

The Pirates also optioned right-hander Richard Rodríguez to Triple-A and selected the contract of right-hander Geoff Hartlieb from Indianapolis. Hartlieb has no previous big league experience.

Additionally, catcher Jacob Stallings cleared outright waivers and was assigned to Indianapolis.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

