Pitcher Yefry Ramirez traded to Pirates from Orioles

May 27, 2019 3:48 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have traded right-hander Yefry Ramirez to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named or cash.

Ramirez had been designated for assignment by Baltimore on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Ramirez was 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA in four games this season, including one start. He struck out 10 in 11 1/3 innings.

In two seasons with Baltimore, Ramirez was 1-10 with a 6.07 ERA in 21 appearances, including 13 starts.

The Orioles announced the trade during Monday’s game against Detroit.

