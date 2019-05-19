Listen Live Sports

PLAYOFFS / Through Saturday, May 18, 2019

May 19, 2019
 
GP G A PTS
Logan Couture, SJ 18 14 6 20
Brad Marchand, BOS 17 7 11 18
Brent Burns, SJ 18 5 11 16
Erik Karlsson, SJ 18 2 14 16
Tomas Hertl, SJ 18 10 5 15
David Pastrnak, BOS 17 7 8 15
Timo Meier, SJ 18 5 10 15
Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 6 8 14
David Krejci, BOS 17 4 10 14
Jaden Schwartz, STL 17 9 4 13
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 17 8 5 13
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 12 6 7 13
5 tied with 12 pts.

