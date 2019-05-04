Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PLAYOFFS / Through Friday, May 3, 2019

May 4, 2019 12:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 9 6 7 13
Mikko Rantanen, COL 9 5 8 13
Logan Couture, SJ 11 9 3 12
Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12
Max Pacioretty, VEG 7 5 6 11
Brent Burns, SJ 11 4 7 11
Jaccob Slavin, CAR 11 0 11 11
Tomas Hertl, SJ 11 6 4 10
Alexander Radulov, DAL 11 5 5 10
Artemi Panarin, CLS 8 5 5 10
Brad Marchand, BOS 11 4 6 10
Tyler Seguin, DAL 11 3 7 10
Erik Karlsson, SJ 11 0 10 10
13 tied with 9 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.