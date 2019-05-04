PLAYOFFS / Through Friday, May 3, 2019

GP G A PTS Nathan MacKinnon, COL 9 6 7 13 Mikko Rantanen, COL 9 5 8 13 Logan Couture, SJ 11 9 3 12 Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12 Max Pacioretty, VEG 7 5 6 11 Brent Burns, SJ 11 4 7 11 Jaccob Slavin, CAR 11 0 11 11 Tomas Hertl, SJ 11 6 4 10 Alexander Radulov, DAL 11 5 5 10 Artemi Panarin, CLS 8 5 5 10 Brad Marchand, BOS 11 4 6 10 Tyler Seguin, DAL 11 3 7 10 Erik Karlsson, SJ 11 0 10 10 13 tied with 9 pts.

