PLAYOFFS / Through Friday, May 3, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|9
|6
|7
|13
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|9
|5
|8
|13
|Logan Couture, SJ
|11
|9
|3
|12
|Mark Stone, VEG
|7
|6
|6
|12
|Max Pacioretty, VEG
|7
|5
|6
|11
|Brent Burns, SJ
|11
|4
|7
|11
|Jaccob Slavin, CAR
|11
|0
|11
|11
|Tomas Hertl, SJ
|11
|6
|4
|10
|Alexander Radulov, DAL
|11
|5
|5
|10
|Artemi Panarin, CLS
|8
|5
|5
|10
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|11
|4
|6
|10
|Tyler Seguin, DAL
|11
|3
|7
|10
|Erik Karlsson, SJ
|11
|0
|10
|10
|13 tied with 9 pts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.