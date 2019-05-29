Listen Live Sports

PLAYOFFS / Through Tuesday, May 28, 2019

May 29, 2019 10:02 am
 
GP G A PTS
Logan Couture, SJ 20 14 6 20
Brad Marchand, BOS 18 8 11 19
Jaden Schwartz, STL 20 12 5 17
Brent Burns, SJ 20 5 11 16
Erik Karlsson, SJ 19 2 14 16
Tomas Hertl, SJ 19 10 5 15
David Pastrnak, BOS 18 7 8 15
Timo Meier, SJ 20 5 10 15
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 20 9 5 14
Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 6 8 14
David Krejci, BOS 18 4 10 14
Ryan O’Reilly, STL 20 3 11 14
4 tied with 13 pts.

