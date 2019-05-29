PLAYOFFS / Through Tuesday, May 28, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Logan Couture, SJ
|20
|14
|6
|20
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|18
|8
|11
|19
|Jaden Schwartz, STL
|20
|12
|5
|17
|Brent Burns, SJ
|20
|5
|11
|16
|Erik Karlsson, SJ
|19
|2
|14
|16
|Tomas Hertl, SJ
|19
|10
|5
|15
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|18
|7
|8
|15
|Timo Meier, SJ
|20
|5
|10
|15
|Vladimir Tarasenko, STL
|20
|9
|5
|14
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|12
|6
|8
|14
|David Krejci, BOS
|18
|4
|10
|14
|Ryan O’Reilly, STL
|20
|3
|11
|14
|4 tied with 13 pts.
