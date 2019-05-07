PLAYOFFS / Through Monday, May 6, 2019

GP G A PTS Logan Couture, SJ 13 9 5 14 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 11 6 7 13 Brad Marchand, BOS 13 5 8 13 Mikko Rantanen, COL 11 5 8 13 Tomas Hertl, SJ 13 8 4 12 Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12 Brent Burns, SJ 13 5 7 12 Erik Karlsson, SJ 13 0 12 12 Jaden Schwartz, STL 12 8 3 11 David Pastrnak, BOS 13 6 5 11 Artemi Panarin, CLS 10 5 6 11 Max Pacioretty, VEG 7 5 6 11 Tyler Seguin, DAL 12 4 7 11 Jaccob Slavin, CAR 11 0 11 11 6 tied with 10 pts.

