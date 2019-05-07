Listen Live Sports

PLAYOFFS / Through Monday, May 6, 2019

May 7, 2019 1:40 am
 
GP G A PTS
Logan Couture, SJ 13 9 5 14
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 11 6 7 13
Brad Marchand, BOS 13 5 8 13
Mikko Rantanen, COL 11 5 8 13
Tomas Hertl, SJ 13 8 4 12
Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12
Brent Burns, SJ 13 5 7 12
Erik Karlsson, SJ 13 0 12 12
Jaden Schwartz, STL 12 8 3 11
David Pastrnak, BOS 13 6 5 11
Artemi Panarin, CLS 10 5 6 11
Max Pacioretty, VEG 7 5 6 11
Tyler Seguin, DAL 12 4 7 11
Jaccob Slavin, CAR 11 0 11 11
6 tied with 10 pts.

