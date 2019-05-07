PLAYOFFS / Through Monday, May 6, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Logan Couture, SJ
|13
|9
|5
|14
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|11
|6
|7
|13
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|13
|5
|8
|13
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|11
|5
|8
|13
|Tomas Hertl, SJ
|13
|8
|4
|12
|Mark Stone, VEG
|7
|6
|6
|12
|Brent Burns, SJ
|13
|5
|7
|12
|Erik Karlsson, SJ
|13
|0
|12
|12
|Jaden Schwartz, STL
|12
|8
|3
|11
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|13
|6
|5
|11
|Artemi Panarin, CLS
|10
|5
|6
|11
|Max Pacioretty, VEG
|7
|5
|6
|11
|Tyler Seguin, DAL
|12
|4
|7
|11
|Jaccob Slavin, CAR
|11
|0
|11
|11
|6 tied with 10 pts.
