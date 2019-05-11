PLAYOFFS / Through Saturday, May 11, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Logan Couture, SJ
|15
|11
|6
|17
|Brent Burns, SJ
|15
|5
|10
|15
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|14
|5
|10
|15
|Tomas Hertl, SJ
|15
|9
|5
|14
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|12
|6
|8
|14
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|12
|6
|7
|13
|Timo Meier, SJ
|15
|5
|8
|13
|Erik Karlsson, SJ
|15
|0
|13
|13
|Jaden Schwartz, STL
|14
|8
|4
|12
|Mark Stone, VEG
|7
|6
|6
|12
|8 tied with 11 pts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.