PLAYOFFS / Through Saturday, May 11, 2019

GP G A PTS Logan Couture, SJ 15 11 6 17 Brent Burns, SJ 15 5 10 15 Brad Marchand, BOS 14 5 10 15 Tomas Hertl, SJ 15 9 5 14 Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 6 8 14 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 12 6 7 13 Timo Meier, SJ 15 5 8 13 Erik Karlsson, SJ 15 0 13 13 Jaden Schwartz, STL 14 8 4 12 Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12 8 tied with 11 pts.

