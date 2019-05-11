Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
PLAYOFFS / Through Saturday, May 11, 2019

May 11, 2019 11:21 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Logan Couture, SJ 15 11 6 17
Brent Burns, SJ 15 5 10 15
Brad Marchand, BOS 14 5 10 15
Tomas Hertl, SJ 15 9 5 14
Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 6 8 14
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 12 6 7 13
Timo Meier, SJ 15 5 8 13
Erik Karlsson, SJ 15 0 13 13
Jaden Schwartz, STL 14 8 4 12
Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12
8 tied with 11 pts.

