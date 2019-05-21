Listen Live Sports

PLAYOFFS / Through Monday, May 20, 2019

May 21, 2019 10:02 am
 
GP G A PTS
Logan Couture, SJ 19 14 6 20
Brad Marchand, BOS 17 7 11 18
Jaden Schwartz, STL 18 12 4 16
Brent Burns, SJ 19 5 11 16
Erik Karlsson, SJ 19 2 14 16
Tomas Hertl, SJ 19 10 5 15
David Pastrnak, BOS 17 7 8 15
Timo Meier, SJ 19 5 10 15
Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 6 8 14
David Krejci, BOS 17 4 10 14
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 17 8 5 13
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 12 6 7 13
6 tied with 12 pts.

