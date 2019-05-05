PLAYOFFS / Through Saturday, May 4, 2019

GP G A PTS Logan Couture, SJ 12 9 4 13 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 10 6 7 13 Brad Marchand, BOS 12 5 8 13 Mikko Rantanen, COL 10 5 8 13 Tomas Hertl, SJ 12 8 4 12 Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12 David Pastrnak, BOS 12 6 5 11 Artemi Panarin, CLS 9 5 6 11 Max Pacioretty, VEG 7 5 6 11 Brent Burns, SJ 12 4 7 11 Erik Karlsson, SJ 12 0 11 11 Jaccob Slavin, CAR 11 0 11 11 Alexander Radulov, DAL 11 5 5 10 Matt Duchene, CLS 9 5 5 10 Tyler Seguin, DAL 11 3 7 10 12 tied with 9 pts.

