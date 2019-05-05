Listen Live Sports

PLAYOFFS / Through Saturday, May 4, 2019

May 5, 2019 1:07 am
 
GP G A PTS
Logan Couture, SJ 12 9 4 13
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 10 6 7 13
Brad Marchand, BOS 12 5 8 13
Mikko Rantanen, COL 10 5 8 13
Tomas Hertl, SJ 12 8 4 12
Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12
David Pastrnak, BOS 12 6 5 11
Artemi Panarin, CLS 9 5 6 11
Max Pacioretty, VEG 7 5 6 11
Brent Burns, SJ 12 4 7 11
Erik Karlsson, SJ 12 0 11 11
Jaccob Slavin, CAR 11 0 11 11
Alexander Radulov, DAL 11 5 5 10
Matt Duchene, CLS 9 5 5 10
Tyler Seguin, DAL 11 3 7 10
12 tied with 9 pts.

