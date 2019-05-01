Listen Live Sports

PLAYOFFS / Through Tuesday, April 30, 2019

May 1, 2019 1:08 am
 
GP G A PTS
Logan Couture, SJ 10 9 3 12
Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 8 5 7 12
Mikko Rantanen, COL 8 5 6 11
Max Pacioretty, VEG 7 5 6 11
Brent Burns, SJ 10 4 7 11
Tomas Hertl, SJ 10 6 4 10
Erik Karlsson, SJ 10 0 10 10
Jaccob Slavin, CAR 9 0 10 10
Matt Duchene, CLS 7 5 4 9
Brad Marchand, BOS 10 4 5 9
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 7 4 5 9
Artemi Panarin, CLS 7 4 5 9
10 tied with 8 pts.

