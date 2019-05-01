PLAYOFFS / Through Tuesday, April 30, 2019

GP G A PTS Logan Couture, SJ 10 9 3 12 Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 8 5 7 12 Mikko Rantanen, COL 8 5 6 11 Max Pacioretty, VEG 7 5 6 11 Brent Burns, SJ 10 4 7 11 Tomas Hertl, SJ 10 6 4 10 Erik Karlsson, SJ 10 0 10 10 Jaccob Slavin, CAR 9 0 10 10 Matt Duchene, CLS 7 5 4 9 Brad Marchand, BOS 10 4 5 9 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 7 4 5 9 Artemi Panarin, CLS 7 4 5 9 10 tied with 8 pts.

