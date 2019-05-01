PLAYOFFS / Through Tuesday, April 30, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Logan Couture, SJ
|10
|9
|3
|12
|Mark Stone, VEG
|7
|6
|6
|12
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|8
|5
|7
|12
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|8
|5
|6
|11
|Max Pacioretty, VEG
|7
|5
|6
|11
|Brent Burns, SJ
|10
|4
|7
|11
|Tomas Hertl, SJ
|10
|6
|4
|10
|Erik Karlsson, SJ
|10
|0
|10
|10
|Jaccob Slavin, CAR
|9
|0
|10
|10
|Matt Duchene, CLS
|7
|5
|4
|9
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|10
|4
|5
|9
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|7
|4
|5
|9
|Artemi Panarin, CLS
|7
|4
|5
|9
|10 tied with 8 pts.
