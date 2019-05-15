PLAYOFFS / Through Tuesday, May 14, 2019

GP G A PTS Logan Couture, SJ 16 13 6 19 Brad Marchand, BOS 16 6 10 16 Brent Burns, SJ 16 5 10 15 Tomas Hertl, SJ 16 9 5 14 Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 6 8 14 Timo Meier, SJ 16 5 9 14 Jaden Schwartz, STL 15 9 4 13 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 12 6 7 13 David Krejci, BOS 16 4 9 13 Erik Karlsson, SJ 16 0 13 13 Charlie Coyle, BOS 16 6 6 12 David Pastrnak, BOS 16 6 6 12 Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12 Sebastian Aho, CAR 14 5 7 12 Alex Pietrangelo, STL 15 2 10 12 7 tied with 11 pts.

