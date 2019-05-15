Listen Live Sports

PLAYOFFS / Through Tuesday, May 14, 2019

May 15, 2019 12:05 am
 
GP G A PTS
Logan Couture, SJ 16 13 6 19
Brad Marchand, BOS 16 6 10 16
Brent Burns, SJ 16 5 10 15
Tomas Hertl, SJ 16 9 5 14
Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 6 8 14
Timo Meier, SJ 16 5 9 14
Jaden Schwartz, STL 15 9 4 13
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 12 6 7 13
David Krejci, BOS 16 4 9 13
Erik Karlsson, SJ 16 0 13 13
Charlie Coyle, BOS 16 6 6 12
David Pastrnak, BOS 16 6 6 12
Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12
Sebastian Aho, CAR 14 5 7 12
Alex Pietrangelo, STL 15 2 10 12
7 tied with 11 pts.

