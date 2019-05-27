Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PLAYOFFS / Through Sunday, May 26, 2019

May 27, 2019 10:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Logan Couture, SJ 20 14 6 20
Brad Marchand, BOS 17 7 11 18
Jaden Schwartz, STL 19 12 4 16
Brent Burns, SJ 20 5 11 16
Erik Karlsson, SJ 19 2 14 16
Tomas Hertl, SJ 19 10 5 15
David Pastrnak, BOS 17 7 8 15
Timo Meier, SJ 20 5 10 15
Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 6 8 14
David Krejci, BOS 17 4 10 14
Ryan O’Reilly, STL 19 3 11 14
5 tied with 13 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.