PLAYOFFS / Through Wednesday, May 15, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Logan Couture, SJ
|17
|14
|6
|20
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|16
|6
|10
|16
|Brent Burns, SJ
|17
|5
|10
|15
|Timo Meier, SJ
|17
|5
|10
|15
|Erik Karlsson, SJ
|17
|2
|13
|15
|Tomas Hertl, SJ
|17
|9
|5
|14
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|12
|6
|8
|14
|Jaden Schwartz, STL
|16
|9
|4
|13
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|12
|6
|7
|13
|David Krejci, BOS
|16
|4
|9
|13
|Charlie Coyle, BOS
|16
|6
|6
|12
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|16
|6
|6
|12
|Mark Stone, VEG
|7
|6
|6
|12
|Sebastian Aho, CAR
|14
|5
|7
|12
|Alex Pietrangelo, STL
|16
|2
|10
|12
|8 tied with 11 pts.
