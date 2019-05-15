Listen Live Sports

PLAYOFFS / Through Wednesday, May 15, 2019

May 15, 2019 11:39 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Logan Couture, SJ 17 14 6 20
Brad Marchand, BOS 16 6 10 16
Brent Burns, SJ 17 5 10 15
Timo Meier, SJ 17 5 10 15
Erik Karlsson, SJ 17 2 13 15
Tomas Hertl, SJ 17 9 5 14
Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 6 8 14
Jaden Schwartz, STL 16 9 4 13
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 12 6 7 13
David Krejci, BOS 16 4 9 13
Charlie Coyle, BOS 16 6 6 12
David Pastrnak, BOS 16 6 6 12
Mark Stone, VEG 7 6 6 12
Sebastian Aho, CAR 14 5 7 12
Alex Pietrangelo, STL 16 2 10 12
8 tied with 11 pts.

