PLAYOFFS / Through Thursday, May 30, 2019

GP G A PTS Logan Couture, SJ 20 14 6 20 Brad Marchand, BOS 19 8 11 19 Jaden Schwartz, STL 21 12 6 18 David Pastrnak, BOS 19 7 9 16 Brent Burns, SJ 20 5 11 16 Erik Karlsson, SJ 19 2 14 16 Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 21 10 5 15 Tomas Hertl, SJ 19 10 5 15 Timo Meier, SJ 20 5 10 15 Ryan O’Reilly, STL 21 3 12 15 Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 6 8 14 David Krejci, BOS 19 4 10 14 5 tied with 13 pts.

