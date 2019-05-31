Listen Live Sports

PLAYOFFS / Through Thursday, May 30, 2019

May 31, 2019 10:02 am
 
GP G A PTS
Logan Couture, SJ 20 14 6 20
Brad Marchand, BOS 19 8 11 19
Jaden Schwartz, STL 21 12 6 18
David Pastrnak, BOS 19 7 9 16
Brent Burns, SJ 20 5 11 16
Erik Karlsson, SJ 19 2 14 16
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 21 10 5 15
Tomas Hertl, SJ 19 10 5 15
Timo Meier, SJ 20 5 10 15
Ryan O’Reilly, STL 21 3 12 15
Mikko Rantanen, COL 12 6 8 14
David Krejci, BOS 19 4 10 14
5 tied with 13 pts.

