Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Possible Panthers SC practice field move to go to final day

May 8, 2019 2:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A decision on whether South Carolina will offer tax breaks in a bid to get the Carolina Panthers to move their practice fields out of North Carolina will go down to the Legislature’s final day.

The state Senate has agreed to alter its rules and move the final debate on the measure to Thursday. Typically, a bill has to have a day after a key vote before it can move forward.

Gov. Henry McMaster and House leaders enthusiastically backed the bill, which would provide economic incentives for the Panthers to build a new practice facility and team headquarters about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south of its current facilities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nonetheless, several state senators say a billionaire NFL owner doesn’t need any taxpayer help.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.