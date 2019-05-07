Preakness-Derby No-Shows

Listen Live Sports

May 7, 2019
 
Kentucky Derby winners since 1919 who did not participate in the Preakness. 1919 was the first year that a Kentucky Derby winner ran in the Preakness:

1920 — Paul Jones

1921 — Behave Yourself

1922 — Morvich

1924 — Black Gold

1925 — Flying Ebony

1926 — Bubbling Over

1928 — Reigh Count

1929 — Clyde Van Dusen

1938 — Lawrin

1951 — Count Turf

1952 — Hill Gail

1954 — Determine

1955 — Swaps

1959 — Tomy Lee

1982 — Gato Del Sol

1985 — Spend a Buck

1996 — Grindstone

2019 — Country House

