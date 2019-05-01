Listen Live Sports

May 1, 2019 5:33 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -161 Cincinnati +151
at ATLANTA -120 San Diego +110
at MILWAUKEE -113 Colorado +103
at WASHINGTON -155 St. Louis +145
American League
Houston -113 at MINNESOTA +103
Tampa Bay -158 at KANSAS CITY +148
Boston -158 at CHICAGO +148
at LA ANGELS -135 Toronto +125
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto (216½) at PHILADELPHIA
Friday
at BOSTON 2 (220) Milwaukee
Saturday
at HOUSTON 4 (220) Golden State
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLUMBUS -121 Boston +111
at COLORADO -121 San Jose +111

