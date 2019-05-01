|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|-161
|Cincinnati
|+151
|at ATLANTA
|-120
|San
|Diego
|+110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-113
|Colorado
|+103
|at WASHINGTON
|-155
|St.
|Louis
|+145
|American League
|Houston
|-113
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+103
|Tampa Bay
|-158
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+148
|Boston
|-158
|at
|CHICAGO
|+148
|at LA ANGELS
|-135
|Toronto
|+125
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|1½
|(216½)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|Friday
|at BOSTON
|2
|(220)
|Milwaukee
|Saturday
|at HOUSTON
|4
|(220)
|Golden
|State
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLUMBUS
|-121
|Boston
|+111
|at COLORADO
|-121
|San
|Jose
|+111
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
