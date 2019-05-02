Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

May 2, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -183 Cincinnati +168
at ATLANTA -150 San Diego +140
at MILWAUKEE -123 Colorado +113
at WASHINGTON -142 St. Louis +132
American League
at MINNESOTA -117 Houston +107
Tampa Bay -157 at KANSAS CITY +147
Boston -205 at CHICAGO +185
at LA ANGELS -155 Toronto +145
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto (217) at PHILADELPHIA
Friday
at BOSTON 2 (220) Milwaukee
at PORTLAND 4 (215½) Denver
Saturday
at HOUSTON (221½) Golden State
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLUMBUS -128 Boston +118
at COLORADO -127 San Jose +117
Friday
at CAROLINA -135 NY Islanders +125
at ST. LOUIS -140 Dallas +130

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

