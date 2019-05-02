|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|-183
|Cincinnati
|+168
|at ATLANTA
|-150
|San
|Diego
|+140
|at MILWAUKEE
|-123
|Colorado
|+113
|at WASHINGTON
|-142
|St.
|Louis
|+132
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-117
|Houston
|+107
|Tampa Bay
|-157
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+147
|Boston
|-205
|at
|CHICAGO
|+185
|at LA ANGELS
|-155
|Toronto
|+145
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|1½
|(217)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|Friday
|at BOSTON
|2
|(220)
|Milwaukee
|at PORTLAND
|4
|(215½)
|Denver
|Saturday
|at HOUSTON
|3½
|(221½)
|Golden
|State
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLUMBUS
|-128
|Boston
|+118
|at COLORADO
|-127
|San
|Jose
|+117
|Friday
|at CAROLINA
|-135
|NY
|Islanders
|+125
|at ST. LOUIS
|-140
|Dallas
|+130
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
