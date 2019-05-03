|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-108
|St.
|Louis
|-102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-167
|Washington
|+157
|Atlanta
|-155
|at
|MIAMI
|+145
|at CINCINNATI
|-148
|San
|Francisco
|+138
|at MILWAUKEE
|-131
|New
|York
|+121
|at COLORADO
|-105
|Arizona
|-105
|LA Dodgers
|-153
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+143
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-222
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+202
|at NEW YORK
|-152
|Minnesota
|+142
|at DETROIT
|-149
|Kansas
|City
|+139
|at CLEVELAND
|-140
|Seattle
|+130
|at TEXAS
|-154
|Toronto
|+144
|Boston
|-185
|at
|CHICAGO
|+170
|Interleague
|at PITTSBURGH
|-113
|Oakland
|+103
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|2
|(218½)
|Milwaukee
|at PORTLAND
|4
|(214½)
|Denver
|Saturday
|at HOUSTON
|3½
|(221½)
|Golden
|State
|Sunday
|Toronto
|1½
|(214½)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-125
|NY
|Islanders
|+115
|at ST. LOUIS
|-150
|Dallas
|+140
|Saturday
|at BOSTON
|-132
|Columbus
|+122
|at SAN JOSE
|-128
|Colorado
|+118
