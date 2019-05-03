Listen Live Sports

May 3, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -108 St. Louis -102
at PHILADELPHIA -167 Washington +157
Atlanta -155 at MIAMI +145
at CINCINNATI -148 San Francisco +138
at MILWAUKEE -131 New York +121
at COLORADO -105 Arizona -105
LA Dodgers -153 at SAN DIEGO +143
American League
Tampa Bay -222 at BALTIMORE +202
at NEW YORK -152 Minnesota +142
at DETROIT -149 Kansas City +139
at CLEVELAND -140 Seattle +130
at TEXAS -154 Toronto +144
Boston -185 at CHICAGO +170
Interleague
at PITTSBURGH -113 Oakland +103
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 2 (218½) Milwaukee
at PORTLAND 4 (214½) Denver
Saturday
at HOUSTON (221½) Golden State
Sunday
Toronto (214½) at PHILADELPHIA
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -125 NY Islanders +115
at ST. LOUIS -150 Dallas +140
Saturday
at BOSTON -132 Columbus +122
at SAN JOSE -128 Colorado +118

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

