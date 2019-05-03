Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -125 St. Louis +115 Atlanta -163 at MIAMI +153 at PHILADELPHIA -115 Washington +105 at MILWAUKEE -108 New York -102 at CINCINNATI -127 San Francisco +117 at COLORADO -128 Arizona +118 LA Dodgers -127 at SAN DIEGO +117 American League at NEW YORK -117 Minnesota +107 at CLEVELAND -185 Seattle +170 at DETROIT OFF Kansas City OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF Houston -130 at LA ANGELS +120 Boston -153 at CHICAGO +143 at TEXAS -145 Toronto +135 Interleague Oakland -107 at PITTSBURGH -103 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 3½ (221½) Golden State Sunday Toronto 1½ (214½) at PHILADELPHIA National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -132 Columbus +122 at SAN JOSE -130 Colorado +120

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

