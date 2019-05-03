Listen Live Sports

May 3, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -125 St. Louis +115
Atlanta -163 at MIAMI +153
at PHILADELPHIA -115 Washington +105
at MILWAUKEE -108 New York -102
at CINCINNATI -127 San Francisco +117
at COLORADO -128 Arizona +118
LA Dodgers -127 at SAN DIEGO +117
American League
at NEW YORK -117 Minnesota +107
at CLEVELAND -185 Seattle +170
at DETROIT OFF Kansas City OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Houston -130 at LA ANGELS +120
Boston -153 at CHICAGO +143
at TEXAS -145 Toronto +135
Interleague
Oakland -107 at PITTSBURGH -103
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at HOUSTON (221½) Golden State
Sunday
Toronto (214½) at PHILADELPHIA
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -132 Columbus +122
at SAN JOSE -130 Colorado +120

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

