|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-125
|St.
|Louis
|+115
|Atlanta
|-163
|at
|MIAMI
|+153
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-115
|Washington
|+105
|at MILWAUKEE
|-108
|New
|York
|-102
|at CINCINNATI
|-127
|San
|Francisco
|+117
|at COLORADO
|-128
|Arizona
|+118
|LA Dodgers
|-127
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+117
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-117
|Minnesota
|+107
|at CLEVELAND
|-185
|Seattle
|+170
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Houston
|-130
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|+120
|Boston
|-153
|at
|CHICAGO
|+143
|at TEXAS
|-145
|Toronto
|+135
|Interleague
|Oakland
|-107
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-103
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at HOUSTON
|3½
|(221½)
|Golden
|State
|Sunday
|Toronto
|1½
|(214½)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-132
|Columbus
|+122
|at SAN JOSE
|-130
|Colorado
|+120
