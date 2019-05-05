Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -138 San Francisco +128 Washington -110 at MILWAUKEE +100 at ST. LOUIS -130 Philadelphia +120 at CHICAGO -235 Miami +215 at LA DODGERS -145 Atlanta +135 New York -111 at SAN DIEGO +101 American League at CLEVELAND -235 Chicago +215 at NEW YORK -155 Seattle +145 at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF at TORONTO -113 Minnesota +103 at HOUSTON -265 Kansas City +235 Interleague at TAMPA BAY OFF Arizona OFF NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 1½ (221) Milwaukee at HOUSTON 1½ (221) Golden State National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLUMBUS -114 Boston +104 at COLORADO -116 San Jose +106

