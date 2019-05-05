Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

May 5, 2019 5:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -138 San Francisco +128
Washington -110 at MILWAUKEE +100
at ST. LOUIS -130 Philadelphia +120
at CHICAGO -235 Miami +215
at LA DODGERS -145 Atlanta +135
New York -111 at SAN DIEGO +101
American League
at CLEVELAND -235 Chicago +215
at NEW YORK -155 Seattle +145
at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF
at TORONTO -113 Minnesota +103
at HOUSTON -265 Kansas City +235
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY OFF Arizona OFF
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (221) Milwaukee
at HOUSTON (221) Golden State
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLUMBUS -114 Boston +104
at COLORADO -116 San Jose +106

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.