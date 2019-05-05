|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-138
|San
|Francisco
|+128
|Washington
|-110
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+100
|at ST. LOUIS
|-130
|Philadelphia
|+120
|at CHICAGO
|-235
|Miami
|+215
|at LA DODGERS
|-145
|Atlanta
|+135
|New York
|-111
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+101
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-235
|Chicago
|+215
|at NEW YORK
|-155
|Seattle
|+145
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-113
|Minnesota
|+103
|at HOUSTON
|-265
|Kansas
|City
|+235
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|1½
|(221)
|Milwaukee
|at HOUSTON
|1½
|(221)
|Golden
|State
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLUMBUS
|-114
|Boston
|+104
|at COLORADO
|-116
|San
|Jose
|+106
