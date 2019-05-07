|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-177
|Washington
|+165
|at ST. LOUIS
|-136
|Philadelphia
|+126
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-225
|Miami
|+205
|at COLORADO
|-160
|San
|Francisco
|+150
|at LA DODGERS
|-170
|Atlanta
|+158
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-179
|Chicago
|+167
|at NEW YORK
|-138
|Seattle
|+128
|Boston
|-245
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+225
|Minnesota
|-117
|at
|TORONTO
|+107
|LA Angels
|-108
|at
|DETROIT
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-231
|Kansas
|City
|+211
|Interleague
|at PITTSBURGH
|-138
|Texas
|+128
|at TAMPA BAY
|-147
|Arizona
|+137
|at OAKLAND
|-121
|Cincinnati
|+111
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|9
|(218)
|Boston
|at GOLDEN STATE
|6
|(219½)
|Houston
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN JOSE
|-133
|Colorado
|+123
|Thursday
|at BOSTON
|-150
|Carolina
|+140
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
