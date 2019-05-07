Listen Live Sports

May 7, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -177 Washington +165
at ST. LOUIS -136 Philadelphia +126
at SAN DIEGO OFF New York OFF
at CHICAGO -225 Miami +205
at COLORADO -160 San Francisco +150
at LA DODGERS -170 Atlanta +158
American League
at CLEVELAND -179 Chicago +167
at NEW YORK -138 Seattle +128
Boston -245 at BALTIMORE +225
Minnesota -117 at TORONTO +107
LA Angels -108 at DETROIT -102
at HOUSTON -231 Kansas City +211
Interleague
at PITTSBURGH -138 Texas +128
at TAMPA BAY -147 Arizona +137
at OAKLAND -121 Cincinnati +111
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 9 (218) Boston
at GOLDEN STATE 6 (219½) Houston
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN JOSE -133 Colorado +123
Thursday
at BOSTON -150 Carolina +140

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

