The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

May 8, 2019 11:23 am
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -195 Washington +180
at ST. LOUIS -154 Philadelphia +144
at SAN DIEGO -142 New York +132
at CHICAGO -222 Miami +202
at COLORADO -139 San Francisco +129
at LA DODGERS -200 Atlanta +180
American League
at CLEVELAND -190 Chicago +175
at NEW YORK -137 Seattle +127
Boston -280 at BALTIMORE +250
Minnesota -108 at TORONTO -102
at DETROIT -116 LA Angels +106
at HOUSTON -209 Kansas City +189
Interleague
at PITTSBURGH -127 Texas +117
at TAMPA BAY -163 Arizona +153
at OAKLAND -105 Cincinnati -105
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 9 (219) Boston
at GOLDEN STATE 6 (219½) Houston
Thursday
Toronto 2 (213½) at PHILADELPHIA
at PORTLAND 4 (215½) Denver
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN JOSE -137 Colorado +127
Thursday
at BOSTON -147 Carolina +137

