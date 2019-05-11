Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

May 11, 2019 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -157 Miami +147
at ST. LOUIS -146 Pittsburgh +136
at COLORADO -117 San Diego +107
at SAN FRANCISCO -123 Cincinnati +113
at LA DODGERS -149 Washington +139
at ARIZONA OFF Atlanta OFF
at CHICAGO -135 Milwaukee +125
American League
LA Angels -153 at BALTIMORE +143
at BOSTON OFF Seattle OFF
at TORONTO -120 Chicago +110
at TAMPA BAY -148 New York +138
at MINNESOTA -185 Detroit +170
at HOUSTON -210 Texas +190
at OAKLAND -130 Cleveland +120
Interleague
Philadelphia -121 at KANSAS CITY +111
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO 6 (209) Philadelphia
at DENVER (212) Portland
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -150 Carolina +140

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.