Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW YORK -157 Miami +147 at ST. LOUIS -146 Pittsburgh +136 at COLORADO -117 San Diego +107 at SAN FRANCISCO -123 Cincinnati +113 at LA DODGERS -149 Washington +139 at ARIZONA OFF Atlanta OFF at CHICAGO -135 Milwaukee +125 American League LA Angels -153 at BALTIMORE +143 at BOSTON OFF Seattle OFF at TORONTO -120 Chicago +110 at TAMPA BAY -148 New York +138 at MINNESOTA -185 Detroit +170 at HOUSTON -210 Texas +190 at OAKLAND -130 Cleveland +120 Interleague Philadelphia -121 at KANSAS CITY +111 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 6 (209) Philadelphia at DENVER 5½ (212) Portland National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -150 Carolina +140

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

