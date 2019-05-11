|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|-157
|Miami
|+147
|at ST. LOUIS
|-146
|Pittsburgh
|+136
|at COLORADO
|-117
|San
|Diego
|+107
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-123
|Cincinnati
|+113
|at LA DODGERS
|-149
|Washington
|+139
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-135
|Milwaukee
|+125
|American League
|LA Angels
|-153
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+143
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-120
|Chicago
|+110
|at TAMPA BAY
|-148
|New
|York
|+138
|at MINNESOTA
|-185
|Detroit
|+170
|at HOUSTON
|-210
|Texas
|+190
|at OAKLAND
|-130
|Cleveland
|+120
|Interleague
|Philadelphia
|-121
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+111
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|6
|(209)
|Philadelphia
|at DENVER
|5½
|(212)
|Portland
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-150
|Carolina
|+140
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
