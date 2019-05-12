Listen Live Sports

May 12, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Milwaukee OFF
at ARIZONA -158 Pittsburgh +148
American League
at NEW YORK -205 Baltimore +185
Houston -135 at DETROIT +125
at MINNESOTA -147 LA Angels +137
Cleveland -144 at CHICAGO +134
at SEATTLE -125 Oakland +115
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN JOSE -130 St. Louis +120

