May 13, 2019 5:26 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago -125 at CINCINNATI +115
at PHILADELPHIA -108 Milwaukee -102
New York -152 at WASHINGTON +142
St. Louis -114 at ATLANTA +104
at ARIZONA -141 Pittsburgh +131
at LA DODGERS -160 San Diego +150
American League
Cleveland -178 at CHICAGO +166
at NEW YORK -227 Baltimore +207
Houston -185 at DETROIT +170
at MINNESOTA -120 LA Angels +110
at KANSAS CITY -123 Texas +113
Oakland -110 at SEATTLE +100
Interleague
Tampa Bay -138 at MIAMI +128
at BOSTON -226 Colorado +206
Toronto -110 at SAN FRANCISCO +100
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE (219) Portland
Wednesday
at MILWAUKEE (218) Toronto
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at CAROLINA -105 Boston -105

