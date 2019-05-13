|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago
|-125
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+115
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-108
|Milwaukee
|-102
|New York
|-152
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+142
|St. Louis
|-114
|at
|ATLANTA
|+104
|at ARIZONA
|-141
|Pittsburgh
|+131
|at LA DODGERS
|-160
|San
|Diego
|+150
|American League
|Cleveland
|-178
|at
|CHICAGO
|+166
|at NEW YORK
|-227
|Baltimore
|+207
|Houston
|-185
|at
|DETROIT
|+170
|at MINNESOTA
|-120
|LA
|Angels
|+110
|at KANSAS CITY
|-123
|Texas
|+113
|Oakland
|-110
|at
|SEATTLE
|+100
|Interleague
|Tampa Bay
|-138
|at
|MIAMI
|+128
|at BOSTON
|-226
|Colorado
|+206
|Toronto
|-110
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+100
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GOLDEN STATE
|7½
|(219)
|Portland
|Wednesday
|at MILWAUKEE
|6½
|(218)
|Toronto
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at CAROLINA
|-105
|Boston
|-105
