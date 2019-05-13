Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago -125 at CINCINNATI +115 at PHILADELPHIA -108 Milwaukee -102 New York -152 at WASHINGTON +142 St. Louis -114 at ATLANTA +104 at ARIZONA -141 Pittsburgh +131 at LA DODGERS -160 San Diego +150 American League Cleveland -178 at CHICAGO +166 at NEW YORK -227 Baltimore +207 Houston -185 at DETROIT +170 at MINNESOTA -120 LA Angels +110 at KANSAS CITY -123 Texas +113 Oakland -110 at SEATTLE +100 Interleague Tampa Bay -138 at MIAMI +128 at BOSTON -226 Colorado +206 Toronto -110 at SAN FRANCISCO +100 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at GOLDEN STATE 7½ (219) Portland Wednesday at MILWAUKEE 6½ (218) Toronto National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE at CAROLINA -105 Boston -105

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.