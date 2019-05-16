Listen Live Sports

May 16, 2019 11:25 am
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -121 at WASHINGTON +111
at PHILADELPHIA -119 Milwaukee +109
at CINCINNATI -129 Chicago +119
at ATLANTA -110 St. Louis +100
at SAN DIEGO -130 Pittsburgh +120
American League
Oakland -140 at DETROIT +130
at KANSAS CITY -105 Texas -105
at CLEVELAND -274 Baltimore +244
Toronto -130 at CHICAGO +120
Minnesota -108 at SEATTLE -102
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE (219) Portland
Friday
at MILWAUKEE (216) Toronto
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -109 at CAROLINA -101
Friday
at ST. LOUIS -135 San Jose +125

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

