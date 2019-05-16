|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-121
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+111
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-119
|Milwaukee
|+109
|at CINCINNATI
|-129
|Chicago
|+119
|at ATLANTA
|-110
|St.
|Louis
|+100
|at SAN DIEGO
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+120
|American League
|Oakland
|-140
|at
|DETROIT
|+130
|at KANSAS CITY
|-105
|Texas
|-105
|at CLEVELAND
|-274
|Baltimore
|+244
|Toronto
|-130
|at
|CHICAGO
|+120
|Minnesota
|-108
|at
|SEATTLE
|-102
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GOLDEN STATE
|7½
|(219)
|Portland
|Friday
|at MILWAUKEE
|6½
|(216)
|Toronto
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-109
|at
|CAROLINA
|-101
|Friday
|at ST. LOUIS
|-135
|San
|Jose
|+125
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
