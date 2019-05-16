Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -121 at WASHINGTON +111 at PHILADELPHIA -119 Milwaukee +109 at CINCINNATI -129 Chicago +119 at ATLANTA -110 St. Louis +100 at SAN DIEGO -130 Pittsburgh +120 American League Oakland -140 at DETROIT +130 at KANSAS CITY -105 Texas -105 at CLEVELAND -274 Baltimore +244 Toronto -130 at CHICAGO +120 Minnesota -108 at SEATTLE -102 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at GOLDEN STATE 7½ (219) Portland Friday at MILWAUKEE 6½ (216) Toronto National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -109 at CAROLINA -101 Friday at ST. LOUIS -135 San Jose +125

