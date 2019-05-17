Listen Live Sports

May 17, 2019 11:35 am
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -151 Chicago +141
at PHILADELPHIA -117 Colorado +107
LA Dodgers -129 at CINCINNATI +119
New York -210 at MIAMI +190
at ATLANTA -121 Milwaukee +111
at ARIZONA -136 San Francisco +126
at SAN DIEGO -158 Pittsburgh +148
American League
at NEW YORK -121 Tampa Bay +111
at CLEVELAND -168 Baltimore +158
Oakland -172 at DETROIT +160
Houston -130 at BOSTON +120
at CHICAGO -105 Toronto -105
at LA ANGELS -152 Kansas City +142
Minnesota -110 at SEATTLE +100
Interleague
St. Louis -137 at TEXAS +127
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE (216) Toronto
Saturday
at PORTLAND (221) Golden State
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -136 San Jose +126

