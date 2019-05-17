Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -151 Chicago +141 at PHILADELPHIA -117 Colorado +107 LA Dodgers -129 at CINCINNATI +119 New York -210 at MIAMI +190 at ATLANTA -121 Milwaukee +111 at ARIZONA -136 San Francisco +126 at SAN DIEGO -158 Pittsburgh +148 American League at NEW YORK -121 Tampa Bay +111 at CLEVELAND -168 Baltimore +158 Oakland -172 at DETROIT +160 Houston -130 at BOSTON +120 at CHICAGO -105 Toronto -105 at LA ANGELS -152 Kansas City +142 Minnesota -110 at SEATTLE +100 Interleague St. Louis -137 at TEXAS +127 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 6½ (216) Toronto Saturday at PORTLAND 2½ (221) Golden State National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -136 San Jose +126

