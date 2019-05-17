|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-151
|Chicago
|+141
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-117
|Colorado
|+107
|LA Dodgers
|-129
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+119
|New York
|-210
|at
|MIAMI
|+190
|at ATLANTA
|-121
|Milwaukee
|+111
|at ARIZONA
|-136
|San
|Francisco
|+126
|at SAN DIEGO
|-158
|Pittsburgh
|+148
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-121
|Tampa
|Bay
|+111
|at CLEVELAND
|-168
|Baltimore
|+158
|Oakland
|-172
|at
|DETROIT
|+160
|Houston
|-130
|at
|BOSTON
|+120
|at CHICAGO
|-105
|Toronto
|-105
|at LA ANGELS
|-152
|Kansas
|City
|+142
|Minnesota
|-110
|at
|SEATTLE
|+100
|Interleague
|St. Louis
|-137
|at
|TEXAS
|+127
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|6½
|(216)
|Toronto
|Saturday
|at PORTLAND
|2½
|(221)
|Golden
|State
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-136
|San
|Jose
|+126
