May 20, 2019 11:23 am
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK OFF Washington OFF
at CHICAGO -121 Philadelphia +111
Atlanta -131 at SAN FRANCISCO +121
at SAN DIEGO -138 Arizona +128
American League
Boston -206 at TORONTO +186
at CLEVELAND -176 Oakland +164
New York -195 at BALTIMORE +180
at TEXAS -145 Seattle +135
at HOUSTON OFF Chicago OFF
at LA ANGELS -121 Minnesota +111
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Golden State (219) at PORTLAND
Tuesday
Milwaukee (216) at TORONTO
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -158 San Jose +148

