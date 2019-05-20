|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-121
|Philadelphia
|+111
|Atlanta
|-131
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+121
|at SAN DIEGO
|-138
|Arizona
|+128
|American League
|Boston
|-206
|at
|TORONTO
|+186
|at CLEVELAND
|-176
|Oakland
|+164
|New York
|-195
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+180
|at TEXAS
|-145
|Seattle
|+135
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-121
|Minnesota
|+111
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Golden State
|3½
|(219)
|at
|PORTLAND
|Tuesday
|Milwaukee
|2½
|(216)
|at
|TORONTO
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-158
|San
|Jose
|+148
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.