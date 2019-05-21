Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

May 21, 2019 11:23 am
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -136 Philadelphia +126
Colorado -121 at PITTSBURGH +111
at NEW YORK -140 Washington +130
at MILWAUKEE -135 Cincinnati +125
Atlanta -109 at SAN FRANCISCO -101
at SAN DIEGO -105 Arizona -105
American League
at CLEVELAND -129 Oakland +119
New York -245 BALTIMORE +225
Boston -152 at TORONTO +142
at TEXAS -123 Seattle +113
at HOUSTON -350 Chicago +320
at LA ANGELS -115 Minnesota +105
Interleague
at DETROIT -105 Miami -105
LA Dodgers -139 at TAMPA BAY +129
at ST. LOUIS -172 Kansas City +160
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 3 (217½) at TORONTO
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -160 San Jose +150

