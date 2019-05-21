Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -136 Philadelphia +126 Colorado -121 at PITTSBURGH +111 at NEW YORK -140 Washington +130 at MILWAUKEE -135 Cincinnati +125 Atlanta -109 at SAN FRANCISCO -101 at SAN DIEGO -105 Arizona -105 American League at CLEVELAND -129 Oakland +119 New York -245 BALTIMORE +225 Boston -152 at TORONTO +142 at TEXAS -123 Seattle +113 at HOUSTON -350 Chicago +320 at LA ANGELS -115 Minnesota +105 Interleague at DETROIT -105 Miami -105 LA Dodgers -139 at TAMPA BAY +129 at ST. LOUIS -172 Kansas City +160 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 3 (217½) at TORONTO National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -160 San Jose +150

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

