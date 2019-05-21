|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-136
|Philadelphia
|+126
|Colorado
|-121
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+111
|at NEW YORK
|-140
|Washington
|+130
|at MILWAUKEE
|-135
|Cincinnati
|+125
|Atlanta
|-109
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|-101
|at SAN DIEGO
|-105
|Arizona
|-105
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-129
|Oakland
|+119
|New York
|-245
|BALTIMORE
|+225
|Boston
|-152
|at
|TORONTO
|+142
|at TEXAS
|-123
|Seattle
|+113
|at HOUSTON
|-350
|Chicago
|+320
|at LA ANGELS
|-115
|Minnesota
|+105
|Interleague
|at DETROIT
|-105
|Miami
|-105
|LA Dodgers
|-139
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+129
|at ST. LOUIS
|-172
|Kansas
|City
|+160
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|3
|(217½)
|at
|TORONTO
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-160
|San
|Jose
|+150
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
