Pregame.com Line

May 23, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -162 at NEW YORK +152
at PITTSBURGH -130 Colorado +120
at CHICAGO -105 Philadelphia -105
Atlanta -113 at SAN FRANCISCO +103
American League
New York -200 at BALTIMORE +180
Boston -128 at TORONTO +118
Tampa Bay -124 at CLEVELAND +114
at HOUSTON -180 Chicago +165
Minnesota -131 at LA ANGELS +121
Interleague
at DETROIT -151 Miami +141
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 7 (215½) Toronto
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -150 St. Louis +140

