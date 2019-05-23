Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -162 at NEW YORK +152 at PITTSBURGH -130 Colorado +120 at CHICAGO -105 Philadelphia -105 Atlanta -113 at SAN FRANCISCO +103 American League New York -200 at BALTIMORE +180 Boston -128 at TORONTO +118 Tampa Bay -124 at CLEVELAND +114 at HOUSTON -180 Chicago +165 Minnesota -131 at LA ANGELS +121 Interleague at DETROIT -151 Miami +141 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 7 (215½) Toronto National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -150 St. Louis +140

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.