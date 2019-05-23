Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -160 Cincinnati +150 at WASHINGTON -150 Miami +140 at PITTSBURGH OFF LA Dodgers OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF Philadelphia OFF at ST. LOUIS -145 Atlanta +135 Arizona -127 at SAN FRANCISCO +117 American League Tampa Bay -141 at CLEVELAND +131 at MINNESOTA -210 Chicago +190 at HOUSTON OFF Boston OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF New York OFF at OAKLAND -154 Seattle +144 at LA ANGELS -157 Texas +147 Interleague San Diego -128 at TORONTO +118 at NY METS OFF Detroit OFF at COLORADO OFF Baltimore OFF National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -150 St. Louis +140

