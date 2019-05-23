|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-160
|Cincinnati
|+150
|at WASHINGTON
|-150
|Miami
|+140
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-145
|Atlanta
|+135
|Arizona
|-127
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+117
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-141
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+131
|at MINNESOTA
|-210
|Chicago
|+190
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|-154
|Seattle
|+144
|at LA ANGELS
|-157
|Texas
|+147
|Interleague
|San Diego
|-128
|at
|TORONTO
|+118
|at NY METS
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-150
|St.
|Louis
|+140
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
