|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-165
|Cincinnati
|+155
|at WASHINGTON
|-132
|Miami
|+122
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-129
|Philadelphia
|+119
|at ST. LOUIS
|-153
|Atlanta
|+143
|Arizona
|-124
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+114
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-129
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+119
|at MINNESOTA
|-190
|Chicago
|+175
|Boston
|-137
|at
|HOUSTON
|+127
|New York
|-142
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+132
|at OAKLAND
|-152
|Seattle
|+142
|at LA ANGELS
|-158
|Texas
|+148
|Interleague
|San Diego
|-113
|at
|TORONTO
|+103
|at NY METS
|-280
|Detroit
|+250
|at COLORADO
|-156
|Baltimore
|+146
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|2½
|(212½)
|Milwaukee
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-150
|St.
|Louis
|+140
