Pregame.com Line

May 24, 2019 11:25 am
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -165 Cincinnati +155
at WASHINGTON -132 Miami +122
at PITTSBURGH OFF LA Dodgers OFF
at MILWAUKEE -129 Philadelphia +119
at ST. LOUIS -153 Atlanta +143
Arizona -124 at SAN FRANCISCO +114
American League
Tampa Bay -129 at CLEVELAND +119
at MINNESOTA -190 Chicago +175
Boston -137 at HOUSTON +127
New York -142 at KANSAS CITY +132
at OAKLAND -152 Seattle +142
at LA ANGELS -158 Texas +148
Interleague
San Diego -113 at TORONTO +103
at NY METS -280 Detroit +250
at COLORADO -156 Baltimore +146
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO (212½) Milwaukee
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -150 St. Louis +140

