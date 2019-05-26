Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -238 Miami +208 at CINCINNATI OFF Pittsburgh OFF at CINCINNATI -152 Pittsburgh +142 at COLORADO -111 Arizona +101 at LA DODGERS -161 New York +151 American League at BALTIMORE -105 Detroit -105 at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF at CHICAGO -113 Kansas City +103 at BOSTON -178 Cleveland +166 at OAKLAND OFF LA Angels OFF Texas -108 at SEATTLE -102 Interleague at NY YANKEES OFF San Diego OFF at HOUSTON -172 Chicago Cubs +160 at MINNESOTA -119 Milwaukee +109 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 1 (215) Golden State National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -150 St. Louis +140

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.