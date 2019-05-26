|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-238
|Miami
|+208
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|-152
|Pittsburgh
|+142
|at COLORADO
|-111
|Arizona
|+101
|at LA DODGERS
|-161
|New
|York
|+151
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|-105
|Detroit
|-105
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-113
|Kansas
|City
|+103
|at BOSTON
|-178
|Cleveland
|+166
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|Texas
|-108
|at
|SEATTLE
|-102
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-172
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+160
|at MINNESOTA
|-119
|Milwaukee
|+109
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|1
|(215)
|Golden
|State
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-150
|St.
|Louis
|+140
