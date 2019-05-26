Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

May 26, 2019 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -238 Miami +208
at CINCINNATI OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at CINCINNATI -152 Pittsburgh +142
at COLORADO -111 Arizona +101
at LA DODGERS -161 New York +151
American League
at BALTIMORE -105 Detroit -105
at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF
at CHICAGO -113 Kansas City +103
at BOSTON -178 Cleveland +166
at OAKLAND OFF LA Angels OFF
Texas -108 at SEATTLE -102
Interleague
at NY YANKEES OFF San Diego OFF
at HOUSTON -172 Chicago Cubs +160
at MINNESOTA -119 Milwaukee +109
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO 1 (215) Golden State
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -150 St. Louis +140

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.