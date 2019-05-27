|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-300
|Miami
|+270
|at CINCINNATI
|-206
|Pittsburgh
|+186
|at CINCINNATI
|-151
|Pittsburgh
|+141
|at COLORADO
|-110
|Arizona
|+100
|at LA DODGERS
|-174
|New
|York
|+162
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|-105
|Detroit
|-105
|at TAMPA BAY
|-170
|Toronto
|+158
|at CHICAGO
|-113
|Kansas
|City
|+103
|at BOSTON
|-170
|Cleveland
|+158
|at OAKLAND
|-145
|LA
|Angels
|+135
|Texas
|-125
|at
|SEATTLE
|+115
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES
|-134
|San
|Diego
|+124
|at HOUSTON
|-177
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+165
|Milwaukee
|-113
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+103
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|1
|(215)
|Golden
|State
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-152
|St.
|Louis
|+142
