Pregame.com Line

May 27, 2019 11:33 am
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -300 Miami +270
at CINCINNATI -206 Pittsburgh +186
at CINCINNATI -151 Pittsburgh +141
at COLORADO -110 Arizona +100
at LA DODGERS -174 New York +162
American League
at BALTIMORE -105 Detroit -105
at TAMPA BAY -170 Toronto +158
at CHICAGO -113 Kansas City +103
at BOSTON -170 Cleveland +158
at OAKLAND -145 LA Angels +135
Texas -125 at SEATTLE +115
Interleague
at NY YANKEES -134 San Diego +124
at HOUSTON -177 Chicago Cubs +165
Milwaukee -113 at MINNESOTA +103
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO 1 (215) Golden State
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -152 St. Louis +142

