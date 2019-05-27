|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-113
|St.
|Louis
|+103
|San Francisco
|-114
|at
|MIAMI
|+104
|at ATLANTA
|-106
|Washington
|-104
|at COLORADO
|-120
|Arizona
|+110
|at LA DODGERS
|-195
|New
|York
|+180
|American League
|Detroit
|-113
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+103
|at BOSTON
|-190
|Cleveland
|+175
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CHICAGO
|-150
|Kansas
|City
|+140
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-139
|Texas
|+129
|Interleague
|at NY YANKEES
|-172
|San
|Diego
|+160
|at HOUSTON
|-128
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+118
|at MINNESOTA
|-126
|Milwaukee
|+116
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|1
|(215)
|Golden
|State
