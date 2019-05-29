|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-120
|St.
|Louis
|+110
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|-135
|Arizona
|+125
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+105
|at LA DODGERS
|-225
|New
|York
|+205
|American League
|Boston
|-143
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+133
|at TAMPA BAY
|-131
|Minnesota
|+121
|at TEXAS
|-170
|Kansas
|City
|+158
|Cleveland
|-180
|at
|CHICAGO
|+165
|at SEATTLE
|-115
|LA
|Angels
|+105
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|1
|(213½)
|Golden
|State
