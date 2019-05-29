Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -120 St. Louis +110 at MIAMI OFF San Francisco OFF at COLORADO -135 Arizona +125 Milwaukee -115 at PITTSBURGH +105 at LA DODGERS -225 New York +205 American League Boston -143 at NEW YORK +133 at TAMPA BAY -131 Minnesota +121 at TEXAS -170 Kansas City +158 Cleveland -180 at CHICAGO +165 at SEATTLE -115 LA Angels +105 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 1 (213½) Golden State

