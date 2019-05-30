Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -112 St. Louis +102 at MIAMI -105 San Francisco -105 at COLORADO -128 Arizona +118 Milwaukee -127 at PITTSBURGH +117 at LA DODGERS -266 New York +236 American League Boston -144 at NEW YORK +134 at TAMPA BAY -138 Minnesota +128 at TEXAS -143 Kansas City +133 Cleveland -188 at CHICAGO +173 at SEATTLE -112 LA Angels +102 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 1½ (213½) Golden State National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE at ST. LOUIS -117 Boston +107

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.