|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-112
|St.
|Louis
|+102
|at MIAMI
|-105
|San
|Francisco
|-105
|at COLORADO
|-128
|Arizona
|+118
|Milwaukee
|-127
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+117
|at LA DODGERS
|-266
|New
|York
|+236
|American League
|Boston
|-144
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+134
|at TAMPA BAY
|-138
|Minnesota
|+128
|at TEXAS
|-143
|Kansas
|City
|+133
|Cleveland
|-188
|at
|CHICAGO
|+173
|at SEATTLE
|-112
|LA
|Angels
|+102
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|1½
|(213½)
|Golden
|State
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-117
|Boston
|+107
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
