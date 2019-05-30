Listen Live Sports

May 30, 2019 11:23 am
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -112 St. Louis +102
at MIAMI -105 San Francisco -105
at COLORADO -128 Arizona +118
Milwaukee -127 at PITTSBURGH +117
at LA DODGERS -266 New York +236
American League
Boston -144 at NEW YORK +134
at TAMPA BAY -138 Minnesota +128
at TEXAS -143 Kansas City +133
Cleveland -188 at CHICAGO +173
at SEATTLE -112 LA Angels +102
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO (213½) Golden State
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUIS -117 Boston +107

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

