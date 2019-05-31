|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+105
|Washington
|-110
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+100
|at ST. LOUIS
|-124
|Chicago
|+114
|New York
|-122
|at
|ARIZONA
|+112
|at LA DODGERS
|-160
|Philadelphia
|+150
|at SAN DIEGO
|-161
|Miami
|+151
|American League
|Boston
|-147
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+137
|at TAMPA BAY
|-126
|Minnesota
|+116
|at TEXAS
|-115
|Kansas
|City
|+105
|Cleveland
|-168
|at
|CHICAGO
|+158
|Houston
|-119
|at
|OAKLAND
|+109
|LA Angels
|-132
|at
|SEATTLE
|+122
|Interleague
|San Francisco
|-111
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+101
|at ATLANTA
|-163
|Detroit
|+153
|at COLORADO
|-266
|Toronto
|+236
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TORONTO
|2
|(215)
|Golden
|State
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-113
|Boston
|+103
