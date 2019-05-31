Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

May 31, 2019 11:25 am
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -115 at PITTSBURGH +105
Washington -110 at CINCINNATI +100
at ST. LOUIS -124 Chicago +114
New York -122 at ARIZONA +112
at LA DODGERS -160 Philadelphia +150
at SAN DIEGO -161 Miami +151
American League
Boston -147 at NEW YORK +137
at TAMPA BAY -126 Minnesota +116
at TEXAS -115 Kansas City +105
Cleveland -168 at CHICAGO +158
Houston -119 at OAKLAND +109
LA Angels -132 at SEATTLE +122
Interleague
San Francisco -111 at BALTIMORE +101
at ATLANTA -163 Detroit +153
at COLORADO -266 Toronto +236
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at TORONTO 2 (215) Golden State
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUIS -113 Boston +103

