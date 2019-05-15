Listen Live Sports

Premier League ratings on NBC increase

May 15, 2019 5:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The final-day drama in England’s Premier League delivered big viewership numbers for NBC.

The network and Nielsen say 2.2 million viewers tuned in for “Championship Sunday,” which was the most-watched season finale in the United States. It was a 19% increase over last year’s final day, when the only drama was which teams would be relegated.

Champion Manchester City’s match at Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool’s match against Wolverhampton averaged a combined number of 1.3 million.

All matches on the final day begin at the same time and are broadcast throughout networks owned by NBC.

Premier League director of broadcasting Paul Molnar said the league is pleased with the continued ratings increases in the U.S.

NBC Sports Group averaged 457,000 viewers per match window this season, which is a 2% increase over last year. Washington, D.C., was the highest-rated market for games on NBC and NBCSN.

