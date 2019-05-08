Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Principal resigns amid probe of Maryland locker-room attack

May 8, 2019 4:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAMASCUS, Md. (AP) — The principal of Maryland high school has resigned months after several junior varsity football players were accused of raping or attempting to rape teammates with a broomstick.

News outlets report Casey Crouse announced her resignation from Damascus High School on Tuesday, saying new leadership is needed to move beyond the October attacks.

The Washington Post reports five teens are charged as juveniles in the attacks, which suspects and victims have said were a lock-room hazing ritual.

The school says desire for an objective and efficient investigation led to the school athletic director, Joseph Doody, being put on leave Tuesday. Team coach Vincent Colbert was put on leave last month. The Post has said the school waited hours to alert police, and county prosecutors are investigating if similar attacks have happened.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Air Crewman lowered from a Sea Hawk helicopter

Today in History

1846: President James K. Polk declares war on Mexico

Get our daily newsletter.