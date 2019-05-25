Listen Live Sports

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel extends contract for another year

May 25, 2019 8:39 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel has extended his contract at the French champion for another year until June 2021, despite a disappointing second half of the season.

The German coach replaced Unai Emery on a two-year deal last summer and helped PSG defend its league title this season.

PSG made a brilliant start under Tuchel, the former Borussia Dortmund coach, by winning its first 14 league games.

But the season deteriorated as the club went out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage for the third straight year and also failed to retain the two domestic cups. PSG lost at home in the League Cup quarterfinals to Guingamp — which was relegated to the second division — and lost the French Cup final to Rennes on penalty kicks despite leading 2-0 early on.

Friday’s 3-1 loss away to Reims was PSG’s fifth defeat in the league.

Tuchel says his ambition remains to help PSG reach “the summit of its ambitions” and is “convinced the best is yet to come for our club.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

