Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pujols reaches 2,000 RBIs, joins Aaron and Rodriguez

May 9, 2019 4:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Albert Pujols is the third player with 2,000 career RBIs.

Pujols hit a solo homer in the third inning Thursday for the Los Angeles Angels against the Detroit Tigers, putting him in a group with Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086). Detroit left-hander Ryan Carpenter threw Pujols a fastball over the middle of the plate and he sent the 2-0 pitch deep into the right-field seats.

Pujols received an ovation by the sparse crowd at Comerica Park, where his accomplishment was recognized on the videoboards and by the public address announcer.

“He’s one of the greatest hitters ever to walk the planet, without question,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. “For about 10 years, he was the best. He was the Mike Trout of his time. Really, it went from Pujols to (Miguel) Cabrera to Trout, but Albert’s body of work is clearly the best.”

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Babe Ruth is credited with 1,992 RBIs in his career because baseball’s official records don’t count the runs the slugger drove in with the Boston Red Sox from 1914 through 1919.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.