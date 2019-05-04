Listen Live Sports

Quartararo becomes youngest MotoGP pole sitter

May 4, 2019 11:52 am
 
JEREZ, Spain (AP) — Fabio Quartararo was fastest in qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP on Saturday to become the youngest pole sitter in MotoGP history.

At 20 years, 14 days, the Frenchman beat the previous record set by Marc Marquez in 2013.

Quartararo, 10th in the standings after three races, set a lap record in qualifying of 1 minute, 36.880 seconds at the Circuito de Jerez. He was 0.082 seconds faster than Yamaha SRT teammate Franco Morbidelli and 0.090 quicker than three-time defending champion Marquez, who starts third with Honda on Sunday.

Championship leader Andrea Dovizioso starts fourth with Ducati.

Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi, who trails Dovizioso by three points, qualified 13th.

