Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders sign RB Doug Martin, release TE Lee Smith

May 2, 2019 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders are bringing back free agent running back Doug Martin for a second season.

The Raiders also released tight end Lee Smith and signed five draft picks to contracts Thursday.

Oakland finalized the deal with the 30-year-old Martin after Isaiah Crowell reportedly went down with an Achilles injury earlier this week. Martin had 172 carries for 723 yards and four touchdowns for the Raiders last season. His return gives the Raiders a veteran back behind rookie first-round pick Josh Jacobs.

Smith joined the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent in 2015 and was let go after the team drafted Foster Moreau in the fourth round last week. Smith played 51 games for Oakland, with 36 receptions for 248 yards with four touchdowns.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Raiders signed Moreau, fourth-round defensive end Maxx Crosby, fourth-round cornerback Isaiah Johnson, fifth-round receiver Hunter Renfrow and seventh-round defensive end Quinton Bell.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.